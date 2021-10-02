'Every woman is absolutely beautiful': Family-owned boutique to open in downtown Macon

Once an online jewelry store, BirdSong Boutique now offers clothing, shoes and more for women of all ages

MACON, Ga. — A family-owned boutique in downtown Macon that will offer women of all ages clothing and accessories is planning a March grand opening.

BirdSong Boutique is owned by Rhonda Armstrong, who is getting help from her family and friends to run the shop.

Amrstrong started making jewelry and selling items at pop-up shops and online. She says the business "took off" from there. Now, she sells clothing, shoes, jewelry and more.

With business booming, Armstrong decided to open a storefront. She says she chose downtown Macon because of the "vibe" and "history."

With a "holistic approach," Armstrong says the trendy clothes cater to both younger and older women. She says no matter who you are, she wants to make you feel beautiful.

"We believe that every woman is absolutely beautiful and valuable inside... we want to help increase women's self-esteem," she said. "We already know, all of you women are beautiful, and we just want to make sure you feel that way when you come in and when you leave."

Right now, the store has items for women, but Armstrong says she'd eventually like to expand and offer men's clothing too.

The grand opening will be March 5 and 6. There will be refreshments and deals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

The boutique is located at 482 First Street and will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

You can reach them by emailing sales@birdsongboutique.com or by calling 478-259-0845. You can also shop online or find them on Facebook.