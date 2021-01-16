The director said they received plenty of donations. They're now asking people to donate their time.

MACON, Ga. — The Brookdale Warming Center just celebrated their first week since opening their doors to people in need of a safe, warm place to stay.

Director Steve Bell said the donations from the community was overwhelming.

“We’re swamped with donations. We don’t need anymore,” Bell said, “But our number one need is volunteers.

There are three ways volunteer can help. They can sign-in guests, sort and organize through donations, or help serve meals.

Volunteer Andrea Cooke is a part of the group that gets and organizes donations.

“It’s been a wonderful response. It’s been amazing to see how kind and generous our city is,” Cooke said.

With donations covered, what they really need are people to share their time.

“Whether you have an hour, or four, or eight, help someone take a hot shower and feel safe,” Cooke said.

Bell said they’ve averaged 50 guests a night. Some of them even volunteer, like Keith Chatfield.

“My mom told me, 'If you can help, help,' and they’re helping me. I don’t have monetary things to give, so I just donate my time and help any way I can,” said Chatfield.

Bell described volunteering at the warming center as “very heartwarming.”

“I told people that – I don’t want to say selfish of me – but I get the first flood of love from the community and then it passes through me.”

The warming center is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day, so people can stop by whenever.

If you are under the age and want to volunteer, they ask you to come with a supervisor.