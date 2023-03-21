Cabaret performance to fund tribute to Steven Fulbright

Macon Arts Alliance is raising money to build pavilion to honor Fulbright at the Mill Hill Community Arts Center

MACON, Ga. — Six months after the untimely death of Visit Macon’s Steven Fulbright, his friends and business associates want to erect a permanent memorial to his service to the community.

The Macon Arts Alliance plans to place an outdoor pavilion in his honor on the grounds of the Mill Hill Community Arts Center, one of many projects Fulbright supported.

“Steven had a gift of bringing people together, so it is fitting that we honor his memory with a place that will foster connection,” Macon Arts Alliance Executive Director Julie Wilkerson said in a news release.

The E.J. Grassmann Trust, AARP, and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia’s Downtown Challenge have contributed to the project, but more funds are needed.

Fulbright’s friend Collin Holder is producing a cabaret-style evening of entertainment featuring vocalist J.J. Collins at the Hargray Capitol Theatre on Fri. March 24 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Collins, from Savannah, holds a master’s degree in music from the Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins Institute and has taught voice at the University of Tampa and Valdosta State University.

She is a vocal talent and acting instructor who is not to be missed, Holder said.

“This event is bringing up a singer who is amazing. She’s worked with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Robert Shaw, the list goes on and on. She’s theatre-trained, opera-trained,” Holder said in a promotional video for the event.. “If you’ve never heard J.J. Collins sing, wear tight socks because she’s going to blow them both off.”

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through the theatre website, hargraycapitaltheatre.com, or seetickets.usand donations also can be made in Fulbright’s honor through the Macon Arts Alliance.