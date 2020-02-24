FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A candlelight vigil for slain Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn is scheduled for 6 p.m.

It's at the C.W. Pettigrew Center on the university's campus located at 1005 State University Drive in Fort Valley.

Gunn's family has a GoFundMe set up for funeral and burial expenses. You can donate here.

She will be laid to rest in an Alabama ceremony that will be open to the public, said the church that will be hosting the service.

The services will be held on Feb. 29 at the Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama. They will begin at 11 a.m. local time.