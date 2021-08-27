Central Georgia parents adjust to virtual learning options as schools move to remote

Many parents say learning at home has been a mixed bag, especially getting their kids the resources they need.

MACON, Ga. — It's a repeat of 2020 with more Bibb County schools this week headed back to virtual classes and hundreds of parents scrambling to arrange home learning.

Friday, the district sent home nearly 150 more students from the Elam Alexander Academy at Burke Campus.

They will be home for a week due to rising cases in the school.

Many parents say learning at home has been a mixed bag, especially getting their kids the resources they need.

Crystal Deluca, the mother of a Wheeler County 9th-grader, said her son had more than enough resources when learning virtually.

"Every day, he associated with his teachers. They would give him his assignments. They would give him links to where, 'OK, if you have a problem with this situation, go to this link,'" said Deluca.

In Baldwin County, Letitia Williams, a mother of a 6th- and 7th-grader said she prefers virtual learning to trying to hold in-person classes right now.

"I just hate for my child to be out of school more than in school because you are still not learning. When you're out sick or you have to quarantine for 10 or 14 days, you are losing work," said Williams.

Both mothers say their kids are learning in person right now, but agree that their school systems provide good resources for the children

They said just having the online option helps.

"You can be at home virtual learning, and you can be at home and you can be sick, you can still get on there and do your work and turn your work in," said Williams.

In person or at home? Deluca said the parents should make the call.

"I think the school system should be supportive. Wheeler County has backed me on everything I have decided to do with my son. I think other counties should do the same thing. I think it should be up to the parents," said Deluca.

This week, Bibb County schools moved students at five schools to virtual learning due to rising COVID cases.