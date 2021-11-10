Central Georgia Technical College receives grant to make students more competitive in job market

The college said the grant will expand programs they already offer and bring on additional resources.

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia Technical College received a grant of nearly $600,000 to help predominantly Black institutions, and to make students more competitive in the job market.

The college said the grant will expand programs they already offer and bring on additional resources.

Student Michael Fagans said a grant like this helps students who don't have a strong family history of education.

"The workplace today is very competitive and you have to be prepared and there's a lot of stress involved. This allows them to gain that experience and knowledge and be able to help other people in the future," said Fagans.

Michael decided to go back to school at 59 years old with several master's degrees, but said he needs help navigating the job market.

"I know in the workplace, for me, it is hard for me to even obtain a position. Believe it or not, I put in a job for a national agency and was accepted and I couldn't even get accepted to a McDonald's," said Fagans.

Amyre Makupson, spokesperson for the college, said the funding will help bring in more outside resources, and, "Allow our students to get that hands-on training with actual technology that they may not have been able to see until it was time to go into the workforce," said Makupson

"I just wanted to make sure that I took care of my family when I pass away, make sure they don't start out at point zero, make sure that they start out on the 20- or 30-yard line so they can benefit," said Fagans.