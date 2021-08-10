Dodge County family awakens to floodwater in home after heavy rain

The water from a creek overflowed and flooded a family's home in Yonkers.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — This week, Central Georgia has accumulated a lot of rain, and Dodge County saw 3 to 8 inches from midnight to 6 a.m. Friday. The water from a creek overflowed and flooded a family's home in Yonkers.

Kenneth Roland was in the house with his family when the bad weather hit.

"The cat had climbed on the bed, and I pushed the cat off the bed and I heard a splash. I woke up to see what the cat knocked over, and the water was up to my ankles in my bedroom," said Roland.

Roland got his son and nephew out of bed and immediately called 911.

"I heard the thunder last night. It was so loud that it shook the house, it woke my son up last night. I told him it was alright, 'Go back to bed.' I guess that should have been an indication to get up and get out," said Roland.

John Smith, the Fire Chief at the Roddy Fire Department, says the flooding caused circuits in the house to break.

"We called the occupants, they said they had small fires starting in the house due to the water rising. They were able to knock those out themselves. We ended up having to wait for OMC to come out and turn the power off before we could walk through and get to the homeowners," said Smith.

Eventually, firefighters used boats to rescue the three people from the home, and bring their belongings to dry land. Luckily, no one was injured.

Jamey Wilkinson, the county fire coordinator, calls this their worst flooding in years.

"It's widespan from central Dodge County all the way to the north in the county, multiple locations where water's over the roadway and roads are being washed out," said Wilkinson.