'He was my baby': Family, friends mourn Dublin teen shot, killed in drive-by

Family members showed up to the scene to mourn their loss.

Dublin police are still investigating who killed a teenager in a drive-by shooting Thursday.

13WMAZ went to the scene and spoke with the woman who called 911 and the victim's grieving mother.

The shooting happened on the side of South Jefferson Street around 10:45 p.m., just down the road from one of Dublin's fire departments.

Lewis got news no mother should ever have to receive.

"I got a phone call from a friend. He said, 'Nice, are you home?' He said, 'You know Patrick died,' so I said, 'No.' He said, 'Yeah,' and I said, 'No,'" Lewis said.

The friend told her someone killed her 18-year-old son, Patrick Lewis, in a drive-by shooting. Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman said officers found Lewis with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

"That was somebody's baby. That was somebody's child. For someone to do him like that with no sympathy, no regrets -- it needs to stop," Shakima Hill said.

Hill lives just across the street. She says she heard the gunfire and called 911.

"It was real scary for me, because I do have small children," Hill said.

Another teen was walking alongside Lewis and told police a car drove by. He says they argued with the people inside the car and someone shot him. Just last month, Nice said they celebrated Patrick's birthday. He was one of seven siblings.

"He didn't deserve it. He was my baby," Lewis said.

Lewis's family wasn't here long, but Patrick's sister said Patrick was on his way home.