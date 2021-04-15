'I want to move because of it': Illegally-dumped waste driving Baldwin County residents crazy

According to a court document, a judge said the owners are in contempt of court for failing to clean it up.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — People in one Baldwin County neighborhood say they've been trying for years to get illegally-dumped waste removed.

On Ogden Road, a sea of illegally-dumped logs stretches alongside the road. It's one of the worse places in the county.

According to Baldwin County Manager Carlos Tobar, the property is owned by an elderly woman.

They're currently working on new regulations to prevent dump sites like this, but in the meantime, neighbors are frustrated.

Beatrice Walls said, "Why did they come over here and put this in our neighborhood?"

Walls has been living in the neighborhood for more than two decades. Now, she has great grandchildren.

"I don't want them kids around snake, lizards, rats, everything crawling around," said Walls.

Shanae Wheeler also lives in the neighborhood.

"I want to move because of it," said Wheeler.

Right now, she is raising three young children herself.

"You wouldn't want your kids to go up there at all," said Wheeler. "I personally wouldn't allow mine to go to the stop sign."

In addition, Milton Hampton Senior says the mess is practically in his front yard.

Hampton said, "It needs to be moved, that's what it needs to be. It makes me feel bad."

Another neighbor, Anthony Sams, said the piles have been growing over the years.

"Folks just come on down through here and dump trash all down through the road here," said Sams. "I hope that the county officials will help us get rid of it. It's a sore eye and I don't think they would let this happen anywhere else in any of the other neighborhoods around here."

The county has two public hearings on two proposed anti-dumping ordinances next Tuesday at 5 p.m.

According to County Manager Tobar, county and state officials have been hearing complaints about that Ogden Road site for at least three years.