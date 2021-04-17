In wake of recent motorcycle wrecks, Central Georgia biker coalition looks to teach safety awareness

The event will be on April 24 at 1 p.m.

The Middle Georgia Biker Coalition will host a biker blessing and safety awareness event on April 24.

There have been several motorcycle accidents recently in Central Georgia, with some of those resulting in fatalities.

The goal of the event is to education drivers on how to better recognize motorcyclist and what to look out for.

This events is also for bikers to better understand how to be more safe, to help prevent accidents.

Organizer Renata Outlaw says this is an effort to not only bring awareness, but keep everyone safe while they're on the roadways.

Outlaw says this is all about unity and working together to make sure everyone arrives to their destination safely.

"Even for bikers sometimes we do some things, and it's also for us as well. As we get on our bikes, we want to make it back home to our families... It's just awareness to let you know the things to look for when you're in a car, the things to watch out for while we're out there riding," Outlaw said.