Laurens County standoff lasts four hours, suspect now in custody

The man was eventually gassed out of a trailer.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Sunday evening that led to a four hour standoff.

According to Sheriff Larry Dean, the incident happened on Mark Wood road at Highway 257.

Dean says the suspect made terroristic threats. SWAT was called in to handle the situation at a trailer, where four hours later a man would be gassed out.

The standoff ended around 5 p.m. and the suspect was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.