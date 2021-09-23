Macon-Bibb Fire gets equipment grant in honor of fallen investigator Ben Gleaton

MACON, Ga. — Thursday, the memory of a Macon-Bibb County fire investigator is living on.
Georgia Arson Control presented the Macon-Bibb Fire Investigation Division with an equipment grant in memory of Ben Gleaton.
Gleaton was the department's head arson investigator for many years.
He died in April from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash.
Gleaton's father Joe was there for the presentation.
"Overall, it's the support we've had from the community and from the people he touched briefly in his life, and everything has been so positive along the those lines, even with the tragic loss of him," Joe Gleaton said.