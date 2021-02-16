Beulahand Bible Church will have its monthly food drive to minister and help the Macon community

MACON, Georgia — A Macon church is taking the initiative to help the less-fortunate with a food drive this Friday.

Beulahland Bible Church will collect food for a pantry at its location.

The congregation will give away canned goods, water, and other items.

The church does this every month and plans to continue to help the community with its work.

Executive Pastor Antoine Scruggs talked about why the church decided to host this event.

"Prior to COVID, of course, there is a food desert in Macon, especially where the church resides, so we want to be able to minister to those that are in our community," Scruggs said. "There is a great need, especially since we've been able to see pre-COVID that there was a need, and post-COVID,"