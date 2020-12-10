'Don’t give up': Macon boutique gains national exposure, keeps business going during the pandemic

Back in July 13WMAZ told you about Virginia Sharp's virtual fashion shows on Facebook Live. Since then, business has picked up in a major way.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon owner who closed her doors in March says business is getting better and her doors are opened once again.

Across the country, COVID-19 has caused businesses to close their doors temporarily or for good.

Back in July, 13WMAZ told you how Daemarii's Unique Boutique utilized Facebook Live to get business going after it slowed down due to the pandemic.

Since then, business has been booming for the boutique.

"And I thought like everybody else I saw, I'm going to have to shut the business down," Virginia Sharp said.

In March, Sharp closed the doors of her boutique. By May, she took to social media to bring business back to a virtual audience.

"The first one I did was a jewelry party, a jewelry dinner party and when I did that I sold out., I was like ok if I can do this with the jewelry, I can do it with the clothes," Sharp said.

Sharp started creating themes and says business remained strong. After Sharp's story on 13WMAZ, she was featured on CNN and other major networks.

"It's almost like overwhelming, like, is this really a dream or what's happening here?" Sharp said.

While being on the national stage, Sharp says viewers have been checking in from Asia, Maryland, Florida and a number of other states.

"You know it's just all over now, looking and seeing what we are doing now," Sharp said.

Sharp says she is thankful for her customers, family and God for keeping her business open. During a time when owning a small business isn't easy.

"I just want to tell anybody that is focusing, try to focus on their business, don't give up, try to figure it out and stick with it as long as you possibly can," Sharp said.