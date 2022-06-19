Maconites celebrate Juneteenth in Tattnall Square Park

People went out to Tattnall Square Park to enjoy music, vendors and culture.

MACON, Ga. — As we celebrate Juneteenth, families and friends went out to Tattnall Square Park to enjoy music, vendors and culture.

You can see Maconites walking the sidewalks and sitting in the grass.

Kindra Richardson says she's happy everyone is coming together to celebrate Juneteenth and she says she hopes this holiday will inspire young Black boys and girls.

"I hope they learn to take pride in their black culture, appreciate what our ancestors did for us and just to be apart of that same process for those to come after them," she said.

The event started at 2 p.m. and ended at 9:30 p.m.