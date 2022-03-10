Man in critical condition after being shot in the leg on Rice Mill Road

No one else was injured in the incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road.

In a press release, they say it happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday when deputies received a call about a person in the roadway on Rice Mill Road.

Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old man from Macon who was shot in the leg.

He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.