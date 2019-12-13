MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Now that it's finally starting to feel like Christmas, there's no better way to get in the holiday spirit than to look at Christmas lights.

The Watson family has a huge light display along their driveway in Monroe County.

The light show travels up their driveway, which is about a half-mile long. Many of the lights are synchronized with Christmas music, which drivers can hear on their radios.

The light show runs 6 p.m. -10 p.m. at 1403 Pate Road, about a mile west of GA-87 in Monroe County.

