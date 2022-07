The driver of the motorcycle, Brandon Kyle Cox, 25, was killed when he hit the front end of an SUV traveling east turning left into a driveway.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies are investigating an accident that killed a Macon man on Zebulon Road Monday night.

According to news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. about an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV in the 10,000 block of Zebulon Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, Brandon Kyle Cox, 25, was killed when he hit the front end of an SUV traveling east turning left into a driveway.