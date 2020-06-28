One dead after motorcycle accident in west Macon

It happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Bonner Gilbert Road and Moseley Road.

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead after a fatal accident in west Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Bonner Gilbert Road and Moseley Road.

According to a release, it was reported that a motorcycle driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver, 28-year-old Tyler Eugene Cooper, was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.