One dead after motorcycle accident in west Macon

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead after a fatal accident in west Macon.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Bonner Gilbert Road and Moseley Road.
According to a release, it was reported that a motorcycle driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
The driver, 28-year-old Tyler Eugene Cooper, was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health where he was later pronounced dead.
The accident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.