Multiple people arrested in connection with aggravated assault at Baymont Inn & Suites in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people on Tuesday in connection with an aggravated assault incident that happened back on July 11.

They arrested 20-year-old David Vincent Pitts, 24-year-old Rontravious Desmond Williams, and a 15-year-old juvenile in connection to the case. They also arrested 28-year-old Travion Lorenzo Veal.

In a press release, they said the arrests came after a thorough investigation and execution of a search warrant at Baymont Inn & Suites.

They said that Pitts and Williams were taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center from Investigations Headquarters. The 15-year-old was taken to Macon Regional Youth Detention Center from Investigations Headquarters.

All three of the suspects are charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Reckless Conduct, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony.

Veal was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.