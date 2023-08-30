One person dead after Circle K shooting. Here's what we know

It happened at the Circle K on Pio Nono at around 2:17 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Circle K on Pio Nono Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened at around 2:17 p.m. at the Circle K at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue.

When deputies arrived, 34-year-old Jerry Lewis Burke of Macon was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

While deputies immediately provided aid to Burke, he would die from the gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced Burke dead, and Burke's next of kin has been notified.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call either the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.

More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming.