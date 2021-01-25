'Such an honor': Houston County woman named finalist for $50K Bennett Prize

Ayana Ross from Houston County is a finalist for the largest painting prize ever awarded solely to women artists

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Ayana Ross from Houston County is a finalist for the largest painting prize ever awarded solely to women artists -- The Bennett Prize.

The prize was created in 2018 by husband and wife, Steven Allen Bennett and Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt. The prize awards $50,000 to a woman artist.

"I certainly appreciate the Bennett's for putting together such an amazing art opportunity for women artists," Ross said.

This year 674 entries were received and it was narrowed down to 10 finalists.

"Seeing all the amazing artwork that the other finalists are putting out there is just such an honor to be considered among them," she said.

In addition to Ross's painting career, she's taught art classes in both Houston and Henry County Schools. She says winning this award would allow her to produce more artwork.

"It would allow me to really pursue a full-time career as an artist. Because right now, I juggle between my painting practice, teaching full time and part time, and of course, my family," Ross said.

Ross says she mostly paints human figures. A lot of it represents women and children.

"It's very nostalgic, in that I'm pulling a lot from my childhood memories, but also from stories that have been told to me, through my family. I oftentimes take some of those stories and relate them to current events," she said.

Ross sent her final artwork to the Muskegon Museum of Art in Michigan for review. The finalists will travel to Michigan in May and the winner will be announced at an exhibition.