Two dead after crash in Twiggs County

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a car crash in Twiggs County according to Chief Deputy Buddy Long with the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office.

He says it happened Monday morning on Highway 80 near Old Gordon Road and Parker Road.

Long says only one car was involved.

This is a developing story. 13WMAZ will have more information as it becomes available.

