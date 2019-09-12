WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Houston Road.

According to Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner, two masked men wearing hoodies tried to rob the clerk at the store's gas station.

Chief Wagner says the men ran away from the scene on foot.

Police are still investigating whether any cash was taken from the store.

RELATED: Crisp County deputies searching for gas station robber

RELATED: Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Macon truck parts store at gunpoint

RELATED: Macon man ‘trying to impress some girls’ arrested for doing donut downtown

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page