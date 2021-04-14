United Way of Central Georgia names Shelton Land new Vice President of Education

Dr. Shelton Land is a 7-year veteran of the United Way.

MACON, Ga. — The United Way now has a new face among the organization's leadership.

Shelton Land was recently promoted to Vice President of Education. Dr. Land is a 7-year veteran of the United Way. He will be responsible for overseeing the organization's "Birth to Eight" initiatives that include ReadUnited, FIRST STEPS, and Parents as Teachers.

The United Way has been focused on disrupting family poverty, and Dr. Land says he plans to keep that going.

"Education is one of the main pillars of the United Way of Central Georgia that feeds into our overall mission of disrupting the cycle of family poverty, so being able to be in this role and to be a part of that and a part of a great team here at the United Way of Central Georgia, I think that is within itself is just very humbling," Land said.

To receive help from the United Way or give help, dial 211.