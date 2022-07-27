'We're ever more grateful': Macon's newest park set to be safe, family-friendly place

The park will open in the North Highland neighborhood to offer a safe place for kids to play and family to gather.

MACON, Ga. — The Historic Macon Foundation's new park in east Macon should be ready this summer.

The North Highland Park on Boulevard and North Street is now halfway finished.

They've already laid some pavement for a trail for walking, jogging, or bike rides.

Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says they plan to add a basketball court, benches, and areas for family gathering.

Garlington says the city will add a three-way stop on Boulevard and North Street to slow down traffic for pedestrian safety.

Andy Watson Jr. lived on Boulevard for over 20 years, he says on the behalf of the neighborhood, they couldn't be more excited.

"We just appreciate our kids being able to play in a place that's safe," Watson says. "To have a basketball court for our kids to be able to play on versus right in the streets is a wonderful gift, and we're ever more grateful."