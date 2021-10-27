VERIFY: Yes, there are 8 bridges on Georgia SR 247

Although some people know this stretch of highway as "7 Bridges Road," there are actually eight bridges

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation started work last week on a portion of Highway 247 in Central Georgia that they called the "Eight Bridges replacement project."

But several 13WMAZ viewers who have lived in the area for years reached out via social media and by phone to tell us it’s actually "Seven Bridges Road" because there are only seven bridges there.

We set out to VERIFY two things: Are there actually eight bridges on 247, and why does it have the nickname "Seven Bridges?" Our source is Penny Brooks with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

She said originally, there were only seven bridges with three going in one direction and four going in the other.

"About 20 years ago, they actually put in another bridge, so technically, there are 8 bridges now on it and we are replacing all of them," Brooks said.

She says all eight bridges are old enough to need replacement.

It's rumored that the name "7 Bridges Road" came from a popular song by the Eagles of the same name.

"It's an ode to Woodley Road, which is a rural, two-lane road that runs south of East Fairview Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama," Brooks said. "It is not related to the Macon 'Seven Bridges Road."'

To avoid any confusion, GDOT only refers to the road as Georgia State Route 247.

We can verify, yes, there are eight bridges and they're all being replaced, and no, the Eagles song is not about those original seven bridges.

Brooks says as the project continues to expect one more overnight closing while they restripe the lanes.