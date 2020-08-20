First Presbyterian football trust senior QB, skill players

The Vikings have 20 returning seniors, including their starting quarterback and receivers.

The First Presbyterian Day School Vikings saw their 2019 football season end with a first round exit in the playoffs, but head coach Greg Moore is confident a large group of seniors and strong skill players could spell a different 2020.

FPD started 2019 slowly, but won four of their last six games to make the playoffs. Moore said this season's format offers a chance to figure out their identity early. There will be no power ratings like years past.

"They way we're set up now with region and no power ranking, I think that's a good thing. Gives you time to figure out who you are as a team," Moore said.

The Vikings will have more than 20 seniors return this year. A multitude of players who know the ins and outs of his program is invaluable for a team looking to take the next step.

"They understand exactly who we are and they understand exactly who we are and what we're all about. It's been awhile but we're experienced and I'm very happy about that," Moore said.

Moore raved about his skill positions. Expect FPD to lean heavily on senior quarterback, Parker Ingram, who threw for more than 2300 yards and 21 touchdowns last year.

"This year I'll be allowed to be a lot more relaxed this year and know our playbook and that type of stuff and be better prepared to know our styles and lead the team," Ingram said.

Ingram will have his favorite target back this year, Jordan Jones, who led the team in receptions, had over 700 yards and seven touchdowns. The Vikings plan to expand the receiver role from senior Andrew Correa, who plays both ways. Ingram trusts them both.

"I feel like anytime I'm in any kind of pressure, I know they'll be open no matter what and they'll find a hole for me to put the ball," Ingram said.