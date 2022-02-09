Football Friday Night Roundup: Warner Robins prevails in OT thriller over rival Northside and more in week 3

Catch up on the scores and highlights right here!

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is in full swing as we wrap up week 3.

There were plenty of upsets, close calls and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including one of the best rivalries in the state coming down to overtime.

Best Game

Warner Robins 17, Northside 10 OT

It is billed as one of the biggest rivalries in the state for a reason. It once again delivered with an instant classic as the Demons extended their winning streak over the Eagles to six games.

Northside had its opportunities and looked poised to win the game in regulation. But a fumbled snap in the red zone with under a minute left in a tie game ultimately proved costly.

The Demons would score on the first drive in overtime and come up with four straight stops on defense to grab the win. Northside looks much improved this season and has clearly closed the gap.

Both of these teams should be viewed as contenders coming out of this hard-fought game.

Three Stars:

Tattnall special teams and defense: The Trojans returned three kicks and an interception for a touchdown in their blowout win over Athens Christian School. When you are able to get points in all phases of the game, it makes it a lot easier to win. Frank Malloy mentioned a couple of weeks ago that even in a loss, Tattnall looked impressive in its game against Schley County. That came to fruition tonight.

ACE: The Hatch Attack has arrived at ACE. 3-0 to start the season for the first time in school history. Keith Hatcher has guided this team to a great start and kept it rolling in its win over Pataula Charter. In the first three games, they’ve scored over 60 in two of their first three games. Brice and Sam Whitley put on quite a performance on Friday night. These brothers are explosive on both sides of the ball.

Westside: Spoon Risper has his guys off to a 3-0 start and looks more like the Seminoles we are used to seeing. Westside jumped all over Morrow this week. They did it through the air and on the ground. The defense has also looked impressive. This could be a dark horse team if they get hot at the right time. Risper also could reach win 100 very soon as he is within just a few away from the magic number.

Scoreboard:

Swainsboro 47, Jeff Davis 0

Fitzgerald 28, Northeast 27

Lamar County 21, Dublin 20

Montgomery County 14, Taylor County 8

Jenkins County 35, East Laurens 7

Stratford 42, Riverside 20

Johnson County 47, Warren County 6

Oconee County 20, Putnam County 0

Brookstone 34, FPD 28 OT

Worth County 56, Upson-Lee 33

Vidalia 56, Pinewood 16

Trinity Christian School 31, Mary Persons 20

Tattnall 64, ACS 34

Long County 60, Treutlen 13

Ware County 41, Baldwin 3

Claxton 19, Hawkinsville 6

Brentwood 27, GMC 15

Morgan County 65, Jasper County 7

Pike County 49, Southwest 20

Dodge County 44, Washington County 21

Early County 19, Schley County 17

Twiggs County 61, GSIC 0

Greene County 27, Hancock-Central 18

ACE 63, Pataula Charter 22

Perry 45, Jones County 14

Atkinson County 34, Telfair County 14

E. Burke 35, Trinity-Dublin 25

Gatewood 33, Augusta Prep 26

Crisp County 41, Lovejoy 25

Westside 40, Morrow 14

Bryan County 40, Wheeler County 13

Wilkinson County 53, Crawford County 13

Macon County 42, Dooly County 26

CFCA 33, TIFTAREA 29

Houston County 58, West Laurens 0

Westfield 48, Southland 14

What’s next?

Perry versus Veterans

The Panthers went on the road and put on a clinic against Jones County this week following a heartbreaking loss to Houston County in week 2. Next week they face off with another local team, Veterans, who has gotten off to an undefeated start. Look for quarterback Armar Gordon to continue his player of the year campaign next week after receiving a game ball last week from 13WMAZ.