19-year-old hit and killed walking alongside road in east Macon

According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, there are no sidewalks on East Ocmulgee Blvd.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after he was hit while walking on the side of the road in East Macon near Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center, according to Macon-Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

It happened near the 3200 block of Ocmulgee East Blvd.

19-year-old Sabastian Lee Hack was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m. The driver of the vehicle that hit Hack did not return to the scene or report the crash, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

MORE THAN A NUMBER:

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.