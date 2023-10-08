Man shot and killed in Macon trailer park, coroner says identity of man is now in question

Coroner Leon Jones said that witnesses on the scene have put the man's identity in question

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot and killed at a trailer park in Macon on Wednesday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The man was found with gunshot wounds at the Safe Haven Mobile Home Park located at 1294 Glendale Avenue near Houston Avenue, just after 4 a.m.

The man was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and was later pronounced dead by the hospital staff. No one else was injured in the shooting. The sheriff's office is investigating what led up to the shooting. 13WMAZ will provide updates when they are made available.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the man's identity is in question after witnesses on the scene have provided a different name than the one on his driver's license.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

