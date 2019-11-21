WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A Wilcox County deputy was arrested for several drug charges Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release posted on the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, at around 4:30 p.m., Deputy James Carlile was arrested during an narcotics investigation and charged with Conspiracy to Purchase Narcotics (Felony), Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (Felony), and Violation of Oath of Office (Felony).

Carlile was off duty at the time of his arrest. The drug investigator became aware of Carlile's actions during a separate narcotic investigation.

RELATED: UPDATE: Body found on Wilcox County highway believed to be man missing since August

RELATED: GBI: Argument between couple led to Wilcox County triple shooting

RELATED: GBI investigates after 3 people injured in Wilcox County shooting

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.