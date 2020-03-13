DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin is taking steps keep patients, visitors, and staff safe amid coronavirus concerns. In a Facebook post, the center said they are limiting access to the building only to the main entrance.

Anita Hill lives in the area and says she thinks it will help protect people from the coronavirus.

"It helps us to be alert on what's going in and it helps us to keep things down to a minimum. If we are all practicing safe methods, then the less the virus will spread," said Hill.

No one under 18 years old is allowed in the building until further notice. The center will also close after 8 p.m.

"They're not playing, so, you know, our safety should be everybody's main concern," said Hill.

Staff will screen people at the entrance with questions to make sure people are not exposing other people inside the building. Those questions are: Do you have a fever? Do you have a worsening cough or flu-like symptoms? Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran, or South Korea in the last 14 days? Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have the coronavirus disease?

Staff is providing hand sanitizer, face masks, and tips for visitors and patients at the main entrance.

Hill says she's hoping people won't take the risk and go into public places if they feel ill.

"If you feel sick, don't go to work. Don't take this to work and spread it and give it to other people. Stay home. We don't want that," said Hill.

The center is asking veteran who have flu-like symptoms like fever, cough, or shortness of breath to call 800-595-5229 before you visit.

