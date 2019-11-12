MACON, Ga. — Some Macon first responders received an early Christmas gift Tuesday.

Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office to bring 18 local first responders and their families on a special holiday shopping spree in Macon. Each family was given a $250 Academy gift card to shop for items on their holiday wish lists. Academy also donated a $2,500 check to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for community initiatives, and $1,000 in gift cards to provide prizes for the Christmas party and gala.

"We have these parties for our sheriff's office. It's a place where we recognize people for their accolades through the year, and then we also have sponsors through the community," said Lieutenant Annette Horn.

I've been in business watch for years now, and I'm always excited when the business community wants to work with the sheriff's office and law enforcement in general for a better Bibb County," said Captain George Meadows.

RELATED: 13WMAZ Junior Journalist plans holiday toy drive to help others

RELATED: Warner Robins rings in the holiday season with 62nd annual Christmas parade

RELATED: Nonprofit gives hundreds of free coats, shoes to children in Warner Robins

RELATED: Bolingbroke celebrates 28th annual Christmas parade

RELATED: 3rd annual Perry Festival of Trees brings festive family fun

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.