MACON, Ga. — Some people argue that Christmas decorations should wait until after Thanksgiving, but Bryan Nichols started decking the halls of downtown Macon long before Halloween.

"We started hanging Christmas lights October first in 102-degree weather. Not sure how many people have done that before," Nichols said.

Leigh Adams is from Macon, and she says she's glad we will get another show this year.

"It's a wonderful addition to Macon. It brings a lot of people from the outlying areas, and it also brings the Christmas cheer."

That show is the Christmas Lights Extravaganza that'll begin November 29th.

This year, Nichols says the show will have more lights for people to enjoy.

"What we didn't think about is trees grow, so every tree this year is taking extra lights because the trees are bigger, so there's more than half a million lights."

There will also be some new attractions.

"We are adding some interactivity for kids. They'll be able to push buttons and make trees do certain things," Nichols said.

"We are building a couple of huge Lite-Brites so people can come create things," he continued.

He also says he will let it snow more than in 2018.

"We are adding some more snowblowers because that was such a hit last year," Nichols said.

Adams knows the event will be a hit again for people of all ages.

"It's a fun time for family and friends to come and spend time together. You know, it's multi-generational," Adams said.

It'll be a season to experience the winter wonderland that downtown Macon becomes.

"It's probably one of the most exciting things you can come and see at Christmas -- it's truly magical," Nichols said.

And it's all during the most wonderful time of the year.

The event will run from November 29th through January 3rd and is completely free.

Nichols also just got recognized on a global scale from the International Downtown Association for the past years' shows.

He was awarded the Downtown Achievement Award of Excellence.

