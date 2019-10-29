MACON, Ga. — Angela Ramsey has lived on High Street for 10 years. She says you'd never find better neighbors.

"We have a group who goes down to Just Tap'd every Friday night to play trivia sometimes we win," said Ramsey.

One night in April, they all came together after a fire started on their street and started spreading quickly.

"It was traumatic -- no one knew what was going to happen," said Ramsey.

Neighbors rushed to get people out of the apartments in the yellow house, which is still standing today.

"We'd like to see something done sooner rather than later. We're just kind of in the dark," said

She says the burned-out home is a safety concern. People have been getting inside through the boarded-up door and she says she's seen mold on the walls through the windows.

She says it's going to be a relief to see the pink home bought by new owners and torn down.

Ben Gleaton, one of the fire investigators for Macon Bibb's Fire Department, says the investigation is still ongoing. He says the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Gleaton says fires can either be ruled undetermined, accidental, or intentional. This one is still ruled undetermined. He could not comment on why the investigation has taken so long.

"People just drive by and they stop. You would think, after 6 months, it would slow down some. I see people all the time just gawking and it's like, 'Really, people? Move on,'" said Ramsey.

Ramsey says after that traumatic night, the neighbors have tried to move on as well. She says she doesn't care about the results of the investigation. For people here to move on, they'd like something to be done about the half-burned house.

Ramsey says she's unaware of the owner of the yellow house's plans to fix it up. She says neighbors have tried calling the Environmental Protection Agency for help.

RELATED: Georgia teen hailed as a hero after warning neighbors about spreading fire

RELATED: Several agencies still investigating the cause of downtown Macon fire

RELATED: #Drone13 flies over the devastation of Macon's High Street Fire

RELATED: All 3 homes burned in fire on High Street sit on National Historic Registry

RELATED: 'You have to basically feel your way through:' Macon-Bibb firefighter talks risks on the job after 5 injured in house fire

RELATED: UPDATE | Macon-Bibb fire chief confirms 5 firefighters injured in downtown fire

RELATED: 'We owe a lot to them:' Neighbors thank firefighters who battled downtown Macon fire

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.