Monroe County commissioners approved phase 2, contract 1 of the Juliette Water Project, but the next phase is put on hold for now.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — People in Juliette have been facing contaminated water for years.

This year, Monroe County commissioners stepped in and created the three-phase "Juliette Water Project."

The goal is to provide people Juliette with clean water through water pipes installed by the county.

Carl Cass is a longtime Juliette resident who says he has not been drinking his well water since it's been tested for toxins over a year ago.

"I shouldn't have to deal with toxins in my well. I've had no other opportunity to get good water," Carl Cass said.

Cass says he has high hopes for the water project and the problems have gone on for too long.

"We want this water fixed and we want to continue to execute the water project," Cass said.

In the meeting, commissioners discussed "phase 2, contract 1," which would add more water lines in Juliette.

"We're going to finish with phase 2, contract 1, since they agreed to do it at the rate that was higher than we estimated," Cass said.

They voted to put the rest of phase 2 on hold because contractors say the Texas ice storms have driven up the cost of pipes. Commissioners say they'll wait several months to see whether the prices go back down.

"We won't give up until we get what we absolutely need as a health-related issue," commissioner John Ambrose said.