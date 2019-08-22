FORSYTH, Ga. — 7-year-old Marques Mayes reminisces on his first day on the job.

He may be off-duty now, but he is still sporting his uniform for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

"We were riding around and I was kind of showing him some of the equipment, and he's smiling ear-to-ear, and he really enjoyed that," says Deputy Thomas Haskins.

Deputy Haskins took Marques for a ride in the Camaro. It was a part of his day being an honorary deputy. Marques got a sheriff's office goodie bag and an official swearing in by Sheriff Brad Freeman.

Marques' favorite part? "Riding in the Mustang," says Marques, loving his cruise in the sports cars.

Marques put on a brave law enforcement face, but the past year-and-a-half has been tough. "My baby gets sick and I have to sit here and watch him get sick," says Marques' grandmother, Ollie Mayes.

Marques has bone cancer. After four surgeries and chemotherapy, doctors say the cancer is spreading.

"Ain't nothing else they can do for them, so his lungs have tumors -- in his right lung and his left lung," says Ollie.

Through this difficult time, the sheriff's office wanted to give Marques something to smile about.

"All day today, he was, like, arresting everyone that he came across, but pretty much whatever to make him as comfortable as possible, whatever it takes, you know?" says Hubbard Elementary school resource officer Akedra Robertson.

They also made a dream come true.

"I asked him if he wanted to be in law enforcement and become a cop, and he told me that he did, and that's what I want to do, and he was smiling -- he loved every aspect of it," says Deputy Haskins.

Marques says that his other dream is to meet Tyler Perry. As part of Marques' Make-A-Wish List, he is going on a Disney cruise.

