The Bibb County chief coroner says one person is dead

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead after a fire early Tuesday morning in Macon.

That's according to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

It happened around 3 a.m. Jones says crews were working to put out the fire at 3543 Greenbriar Road East.

It's near Log Cabin Drive and Edna Place.

Deputy coroner Lonnie Miley says the Macon-Bibb Fire Department and the sheriff's office are still on the scene investigating.