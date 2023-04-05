UPDATE: Man dead in Sparta highway house fire identified

Crews arrived to find the house mostly engulfed and family members said a loved one was still inside.

SPARTA, Ga. — Update, 8:56 a.m.,

According to Fire Chief Victor Young, the man who died in a Sparta house fire on Wednesday night has been identified as 45-year-old William Mitchem.

Young said he was tying to get his dogs out of the home and ended up dying in the process.

The Fire Department didn't find any dog remains in the house, or any sign of dogs nearby.

They say they are not sure if Mitchem lived alone, but the family says they are devastated and distraught.

Chie Young said Mitchem's brother, Willy, is actually a volunteer firefighter with the department, so this death was personal.

Captain Bradley Towe, who is the fire investigator, is investigating the cause of the fire now.

According to Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young, one man died in a house fire on Sparta Highway Wednesday night.

He said they received a call around 10 p.m. about a fire at 1125 Sparta Highway.

Young said when crews arrived on the scene, the house was mostly engulfed in fire and family members said someone was still inside.

After putting out the fire, crews found one man dead.