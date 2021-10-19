Watch Live: Warner Robins candidate forum for Nov. 2021 elections

Hear from the city council and mayor's race candidates on various issues, including: blight, crime and growth.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In just two weeks, Warner Robins voters will decide who will be their top leader as the mayor’s seat is one of four posts up for grabs in the city.

Before you head to the polls on Nov. 2, you’ll get to hear from the candidates vying for the spot.

Current Mayor Randy Toms faces challengers LaRhonda Patrick and Stephen Baughier in the race.

All three candidates will participate in a forum moderated by 13WMAZ anchor Frank Malloy in partnership with the Robins Regional Chamber.

Hear from them on a variety of issues like blight, crime, and growth on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, the portion of the forum with just the mayoral candidates will air on 13WMAZ at noon on Saturday, Oct. 23.

You can also hear from the candidates running for city council posts 1, 3 and 5.

The running order of the forum will be as follows:

Post 5

Post 3

Post 1

Mayoral race

IMPORTANT DATES

Early voting started on Tuesday, Oct. 12. and runs through Oct. 29. That includes two days of Saturday voting (Oct. 16 and 23). Election Day is Nov. 2, 2021.

ARE YOU REGISTERED?