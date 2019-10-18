WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Mayor Randy Toms says he's not agreeing with a city council member's complaints against the Warner Robins public works department.

He says he ordered an investigation just to put the matter to rest, but he's not sure it will.

Toms on Friday said the outside investigation is now underway and should take two to three weeks.

Emails obtained by 13WMAZ show that city council member Daron Lee wrote to Toms and other city officials on Oct. 9, saying the city should hire an outside investigator to look at public works.

His allegations included:

"improper hiring and promotions";

"job opportunities being held" for unqualified friends and relatives;

"past work being done at current supervisor's home";

and a heavy-equipment operator's test allegedly being altered so that a potential employee would not get the job.

Lee did not offer details to back up his complaints, but he wrote that other city officials have turned a "blind eye" due to the upcoming city election.

Toms responded, by email, the same day, saying city staff was already trying to resolve problems in public works.

He added that he didn't agree with all of Lee's points, "given our historical experience of prior accusations and allegations that have not been substantiated...."

Although Toms did not explain, a Houston County grand jury this spring indicted Lee on two counts of falsely reporting a crime and one count of making a false statement. They appear to result from Lee's complaint that someone at city hall tampered with employee documents.

On Friday, Toms told 13WMAZ, "I just got tired of hearing these allegations. We have to put this behind us. I don't think this will. But we have to try."

Tom said the city hired an outside administrative investigator to look at Lee's complaints about public works.

He was not sure of the cost, but he said he would need city council approval to spend more than $5,000.

After Lee made his complaint, Toms placed Krag Woodyard, the interim public works director, on administrative leave during the investigation.

Toms says Bill Mulkey is now the interim public-works director.

