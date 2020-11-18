Live updates | Retally deadline is midnight tonight

Counties are expected to finish up their work on the hand count audit today.

ATLANTA — The unprecedented hand-count retallying process in Georgia is expected to largely wrap up today, with counties facing a midnight deadline to certify their results.

It's possible a few will drag past this softer deadline, but the hard deadline for the state to certify its full results is Friday.

The process of counting the state’s nearly 5 million ballots cast in the general election on Nov. 3 has produced the largest audit in the country’s history to be conducted by hand.

The main issues uncovered so far through the process came in Floyd County, where a box of about 2,600 uncounted ballots was discovered, and in Fayette County, where 2,700 ballots that had been scanned but were not uploaded into the total were found on a memory card. A smaller issue similar to Fayette's was also found in Walton County.

The net result has been about 1,400 more votes in President Trump's favor, leaving Joe Biden with a still-considerable lead of more than 12,000.

The audit is not an official recount, which can still happen after the state certifies their election results at the request of a candidate within a .5% margin. That’s why it’s being called a retally or hand count.

The official recount - using the vote tabulation machines - could begin next week. Campaigns will have until Tuesday to make their requests.

10:05 a.m. | And if you saw this tweet by President Trump's son, please note the 3.5% figure of rejected ballots in 2018 was total ballots rejected. The number of ballots specifically rejected for a signature that didn't match was 0.15% in 2018, and 0.15% in 2020.

10:00 a.m. | The president's tweet also referenced signature matching: Here's why it's impossible to go back to that process in any way.

9:45 a.m. | The president is tweeting about Georgia again. If you're interested in what the consent decree is, you can read an explainer here.

It's important to note that there has been no report of "thousands of fraudulent votes" in Georgia.

There have been reports of a few thousands votes being found - primarily in Floyd and Fayette counties - through the auditing process. And those overwhelmingly helped President Trump.

8:05 a.m. | Cobb County said this morning that it was done with its audit:

7:50 a.m. | If you're interested where things stand: The Floyd County ballots found in a box produced a gain of 1,643 for President Trump, the Fayette County ballots on a memory card that had not been uploaded provided 449 additional votes for the president, and the Walton County memory card votes produced a gain of 176, according to the Walton Tribune.