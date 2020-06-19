MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman celebrated a big birthday Friday while social distancing.

Alice Mason celebrated her 100th birthday virtually with her family and friends. Ms. Mason was born in suburban Alabama in 1920. She moved to Macon in 1985 with her husband Frank.

She joined the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Burton Avenue and continued to have an active life. After her husband died in 1988, Alice and her sister began doing arts and crafts through one of Macon's senior citizens programs. In addition to that, Alice made buffalo wing sauce for her daughters who owned a specialty restaurant.

Phyllis Kennedy, Mason's daughter, says her mother is the glue that keeps the family together.

"The emotions are kind of raw, you know? We're excited, we want to send a lot of love, because she knows that we love her and her family is her life. We've kept her together and she's kept us together, said Kennedy.

Frank and Alice Mason had eight children. All of them live in the Macon area. They have 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 11 great, great grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild on the way.

Happy birthday to Mrs. Mason!

