'They cannot choose what they want': Warner Robins woman fears for her family in Ukraine

Alla Gulchuk lives in Warner Robins but is originally from Ukraine. She says she has close to 40 family members in a small village there.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We're more than two months into the war in Ukraine. One area of the country Russia invaded is the Zaporizhzia region. Alla Gulchuk lives in Warner Robins but is originally from Ukraine. Gulchuk says she has close to 40 family members in a small village there.

At the beginning of March, we introduced you to her friend Olesia Shakhraiuk who translated for Gulchuk. She has family in that part of Ukraine.

"This is the biggest concern. They cannot choose what they want," Shakhraiuk said.

Olesia, Alla's friend from Ukraine translated Alla's story. From food to what they can talk about, Alla says her parents aren't only physically trapped but emotionally, too.

"They cannot speak freely against the Russian troops or against the Russian government because this is threat of their life." Shakhraiuk said.

Gulchuk says both her parents are in their 60s and not in great health. Her mom has an ear infection and can't get the proper medicine to treat it.

"They cannot leave the village just to get the medical help, and they cannot get medical help because no one comes to them," Shakhraiuk said.

She also fears at some point, her family will run out of food. Russians control the movement of goods both in and out of the occupied territory.

"They cannot receive money like their pension they receive from the government and they physically cannot receive money just to buy food," Shakhraiuk said.

Right now, it's about day-to-day survival.

"She says they are living every day like the present and just hope for God," Shakhraiuk said.