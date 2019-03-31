1. Bleckley County High School students star in short film to stand against drunk driving

Bleckley County High School's One Act group starred in a film about drunk driving, hoping it will make an impact on their peers.

2. Service dog brings hope to a Fort Valley teenager with epilepsy

After two years of research, Zac Shumate hopes Alva will help him live a better quality of life.

3. 4-year-old Ryder Oliver's family organizes blood drive to raise awareness of childhood cancer

After the Oliver family's brush with cancer, they're paying it forward.

4. Allman Brothers Band 50th anniversary celebrated with art show at Grant's Lounge

The venue hosted an art show with some pieces that showcased the famous Macon band.

5. Little Richard House Resource Center officially open to the public

The family home of Little Richard Penniman officially opened as a resource center for the Pleasant Hill community.

6. 'It kinda feels like a crime not to put him in glasses:' Dog spreading smiles in downtown Macon wearing sunglasses

We've heard the term "cool cat," but apparently there's a pretty cool dog walking around Macon these days.

7. Monroe County Special Olympics competitors take home ribbons and friendships

About 100 elementary, middle and high school students from the district competed in foot and wheelchair races, softball throws and long jumps.

8. Dublin-Laurens community football team helps recycle tires in Laurens County

An event for cleanup will be held on April 20.

9. 'They do have a purpose on this Earth:' Jones County golf course helping monarch butterfly population

The monarchs are pollinators for some wildflowers.

10. 'I like to make people happy every chance I get:' Coca-Cola volunteer spreads joy at Cherry Blossom Festival

Some folks say Glenn Heald resembles Santa Claus. Well, he does have a giving spirit.