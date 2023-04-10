20-year-old arrested in July shooting death at Macon Baymont Inn and Suites

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Ronquez Deshon Wynn is charged with murder in a July 18 shooting at the Baymont Inn.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in the death of 25-year-old Donchevelle Gerald Boddie outside of the Baymont Inn and Suites on 3680 Riverside Drive, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

They say that 20-year-old Ronquez Deshon Wynn was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the press release, on July 18, Donchevelle Boddie was found dead from a gunshot wound outside of the hotel at around 9:33 p.m.

Wynn is charged with murder. He does not have bond, the sheriff's office says.

They say no one else was injured in the shooting.

In the media release, the sheriff's office says that the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Only seven days before, another shooting took place at the Baymont Inn and Suites.

At around 3 p.m. on July 11, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that a 62-year-old and a 33-year-old were found shot. They were taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition.

They arrested 20-year-old David Vincent Pitts, 24-year-old Rontravious Desmond Williams, and a 15-year-old juvenile in connection to the case. They also arrested 28-year-old Travion Lorenzo Veal.

Wynn had previously been in the Dekalb County Jail, the sheriff's office says.

All three of the suspects are charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Reckless Conduct, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

Veal was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

