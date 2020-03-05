MACON, Ga. — 1. Houston County businesses donate 'Hometown Heroes' shirts to healthcare workers

They dropped off 2,400 shirts at Houston Medical Center and are planning more donations at other hospitals.

2. 'It was really emotional': Dodge County woman recovers from COVID-19

Frankie Alligood beat the virus after battling it for over a month.

3. Bibb County schools celebrate 'School Lunch Hero Day'

Friday is the day to say thank you to nutrition workers that feed students every day!

4. Families show the love with drive-by parades across Dublin

Dublin families came out to reconnect with loved ones at two drive-by parades.

5. Macon Periods Easier provides free menstrual products to Bibb County

This organization isn't letting COVID-19 keep people from accessing feminine hygiene products.

6. Mercer medical students start GACovidSitters to help healthcare workers with child care

It's one of the latest initiatives from their #MaconStrong volunteer group.

7. Central High School celebrates 2020 graduates

Postponing graduation hasn't stopped these teachers from cheering on their students.

8. Macon man making hand sanitizer to help feed those in need

Right now, most of us are using gobs of hand sanitizer. One man, Robert Grant, is making it and selling it in Central Georgia, using his generosity to help others.

9. Beulahland Bible Church feeds hundreds with food drive

Church volunteers gave food to over 900 people.

10. Warner Robins man connects others through cooking during COVID-19 quarantine

Sheldon Hudlin started a Facebook group last week to bring people together over their love of food. It now has more than 1,300 members.

11. Perry teen competes in virtual livestock show

Instead of in a show ring or even a barn, Merrick Avery strutted her pig right in her front yard.

12. Macon Transit Authority donates retired bus to food bank

The bus will help the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank get more food to those who need it.

13. 'No rain, no flowers': Warner Robins High senior dedicates academic success to late mother

Aaliyah Holder had a tough start to high school after losing her mom to cancer, but she focused on her education and is now graduating in the top 10 of her class.

14. Perry realty group entertains community with social media challenges

The AF Realty Group is finding fun ways to entertain the Central Georgia community.

15. Eastman community puts on parade for seniors at nursing homes

Deputies, fire trucks, and businesses all joined in to lift residents' spirits.

16. Houston Medical Center workers surprised with gift baskets

Wellspring Church and local businesses teamed up to make 300 baskets.

17. Warner Robins family stays fit with special needs-inclusive workouts

One fitness instructor says you can still get fit at home and protect your loved ones who need you most.

18. 'Very hard on the essential workers': Macon woman to raffle $50 gift cards to essential employees

Quintessa Hardy wants to take a small burden off of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

19. Westside High School celebrates graduates during cap and gown pick-up

Graduation may be postponed, but seniors and staff are still showing Westside pride.

20. 'Meals for Heroes': Victory Lodge feeds 140 Houston County hospital workers

Victory Lodge #482 teamed up with a local restaurant to give meals to workers in Perry and Warner Robins.

21. 'I want to help everyone around': Peach County High senior plans to join the Marines, become a pediatrician

Jessica Garcia had to step up when her dad was in an accident about two years ago, but now she's graduating with plans of becoming a pediatrician.

22. Georgia nurse joins front lines against COVID-19 in New York

Milledgeville native Arlene Simmons has been fighting COVID-19 in New York for about a month now.

23. 'It's a blessing to have something': Pastors come together to hand out food in Macon

As people feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, local churches want to help. They handed out around 10,000 boxes of food on Saturday.

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.